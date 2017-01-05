131st Trooper Recruit School Graduates

Forty-one new Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers will report for work at MSP posts across the state following graduation from the 131st Trooper Recruit School this afternoon. Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the MSP, administered the Oath of Office during the ceremony at the Lansing Center.

“As these new troopers travel home to be with their loved ones for the holidays, they can leave proud knowing they have what it takes to join the ranks of the elite Michigan Department of State Police,” stated graduation keynote speaker, Governor Rick Snyder. “We wish them safety each and every day and hope they enjoy long and rewarding careers serving and protecting the residents of our great state.”

The graduation ceremony also marks the debut of MSP’s new Campaign hats, a nod to what enforcement members wore until the early 1920s. All active enforcement members were given the opportunity to vote on whether the department should make the uniform change for its 100th Anniversary, which will be celebrated across the state throughout 2017. All active enforcement members began wearing the hats in December.

In her address to the graduates, MSP Director Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue said, “You have joined the MSP family at a very exciting time. As our newest troopers and the last recruit school to graduate in 2016, you are now part of our department’s history and you will help determine its future. I expect you to do what’s right, to do your best and to treat others the way you want to be treated. In everything you do, I ask that you provide ‘Service With a Purpose.’”

Tpr. Thomas Gladney III was elected Class Orator by his fellow recruits and spoke on behalf of the graduating class at today’s ceremony. Other award recipients included Tpr. Brett Nichols who received the Academic Achievement Award and Team Building Award, Tpr. Trevor Baesch who received the Marksmanship Award and Tpr. Antonio Palmer who received the Outstanding Performance Award.

The 131st Trooper Recruit School began on July 17, when 50 prospective troopers reported to the MSP Training Academy in Lansing. For the past 23 weeks, recruits received training in firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing and precision driving.

In order to be selected to attend the academy, all applicants had to pass a stringent selection process that included a physical fitness test, background investigation and hiring interview.

As part of the department’s commitment to “Providing Service With A Purpose,” the recruits participated in community outreach projects in which they donated food to the City Rescue Mission of Lansing and packaged food for Capital Area Community Services.

The 131st Trooper Recruit School is the third of four trooper recruit schools this year, as well as a motor carrier officer recruit school:

21st Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School started August 28, 2016; will graduate January 6, 2017.

132nd Trooper Recruit School started August 28, 2016; will graduate February 3, 2017.

The MSP is actively recruiting; interested candidates should visit www.michigan.gov/mspjobs for more information on how to apply.

Including these troopers, there are currently 1,065 troopers assigned statewide.