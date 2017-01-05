Girl Scouts and Rogue Valley Tower’s residents enjoy Holiday Bingo together

On Tuesday, December 6 , 2016, Lisa Remley, Executive Director of Rogue Valley Towers in Rockford, Michigan, welcomed Girl Scout Troop 4361 (and one Cub Scout from Pack 3285) out of Crestwood Elementary.

Troop Leaders Stephanie Smith and Sheila Peterson-LaBelle brought the Scouts to the Towers to participate in a Holiday Bingo held by two of the residents, Doreen McDonald and Sandra (Paul) Smid. Bingo was called by Marlene Gretzinger.

The Scouts served cookies, snacks and punch to the residents. They also played bingo with the residents who enjoyed their assistance. Prizes were donated and everyone took home a gift. Much fun was had by all who attended. The Scouts participate in events such as this as part of their community service.