School Beat: Technology 1:1 Elementary Device Initiative

Thank you to the Rockford community for your support of the 2014 bond proposal. A significant amount of money was dedicated to enhancing technology in all of the classrooms. In order to determine where we should place emphasis with the various technologies, we conducted 17 pilot programs over the past two years. After great discussion with all those involved with the pilots, it was determined the top priority for teaching and learning of our students was for every student to have their own individual computer that they could use at school and at home. The educational research has shown that by implementing a 1:1 device program teachers have witnessed improvements in attendance, student behavior, and student engagement. Teachers have been able to better meet the needs of the students by individualizing instruction. All of these factors ultimately resulted in increased student achievement.

During the past few weeks members of the district’s core technology team have met with every elementary staff member. They also have met with each of the parent groups to explain the 1:1 device initiative. At these meetings we stressed that the development of technology skills was critical for all of our students as we prepare them for college and future careers. The 1:1 technology allows for development of other important skills including collaboration, creativity, and problem solving.

We are visiting each of the buildings and seeing the devices being distributed to the students. It is a pleasure seeing them smile and getting excited about learning new content. In order for the students to have a positive experience we want to encourage continuous monitoring at home and at school. One content area of focus for the students is “digital citizenship”, which promotes the safe and responsible use of technology.

Not all elementary students have the devices yet, however the schools where the rollout has already taken place, the 1:1 devices have been a big success. In the fall of 2017 we will be distributing devices for our secondary grade levels. I am sure they will be just as excited as our elementary staff and students. Once again, thank you to our community for allowing us to celebrate this initiative with all our students.

Dr. Ryan Kelley

Assistant Superintendent of Instruction