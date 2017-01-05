School Board Leaders to be honored in January

January is School Board Recognition Month and Rockford Public Schools is joining 540 local and 56 intermediate school districts across the state to thank these community volunteers for their untiring dedication to public education.

“Serving on a school board has been described as the ‘toughest volunteer job in America.’ Yet Michigan’s public school board members dedicate countless personal hours to attending meetings, school functions, and hours of preparation for the decisions they make,” said Superintendent Dr. Michael Shibler. “On top of that, many pursue their own professional development to stay on top of the ever-changing education landscape. Collectively, school board members in Michigan have spent about 7,000 hours attending training and professional development. They’re dedicated individuals who are committed to the continuing success of our schools and students.”

It’s an exciting and challenging time in public education. School board members in Rockford develop policies and make tough decisions that help shape the future of our education system. They bear responsibility and oversight for an annual budget of over $80 million, approximately 8,000 students, 900 employees and 17 buildings.

“We proudly join educators and community members in saluting these education advocates as they provide vision and leadership for student achievement, academic programs, district funding and school facilities,” Shibler said. “They preserve the core of our democracy—public education.”

Board members will be formally recognized at a January Board of Education meeting at the Administration Office. The men and women currently serving on the Rockford Public Schools Board of Education (with first year on the Board) are:

Geoffrey L. Downs (starting 2017)

Laura L. Featherston (2006)

David M. Keller (2006)

Lisa M. Kreager (2012)

Timothy J. Lewis (2010)

Miles J. Postema (2004)

Nick Reichenbach (2016)

Randall C. Sellhorn (ending 2016)