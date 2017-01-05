Signs installed along Rogue River ask anglers to help fight invasive species

Twelve signs concerning aquatic invasive species were installed along the Rogue River early in December. The Department of Environmental Quality supplied the signs to the Rogue River Watershed Partners. Plainfield Township employees were able to get them into the ground near all the heavily-used fishing sites in Plainfield Township.

The New Zealand mud snail is one invasive species that is easily passed from one body of water to another, sometimes attached to the bottom of waders. Other invasives are aquatic plants such as European frog-bit and Eurasian watermilfoil. These are spread from one body of water to another by watercraft not cleaned properly after use. Two other signs were installed to give boaters the information they need in order to stop the spread of invasives.

The Rogue River Watershed Partners will be asking the City of Rockford and Algoma Township for their help in mounting these signs in their areas once warmer weather returns.