A close loss for Rams basketball

By JOHN RAFFEL

The Rockford boys basketball team went to Hudsonville on Friday to open the OK Red Conference season and was hoping for its second straight victory.

But the Rams lost 58-57 in its only game of the week.

“We had a five-point lead with 40 seconds to go,” Rockford coach Kyle Clough said. “We missed the front end of a 1-and-1 two times. It was a tough loss.”

Ryan Gamm and Teague Farley led Rockford in scoring with 18 apiece. Gamm, who was on the all-tournament team the previous week in the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament, also had 13 rebounds.

“I thought our guys showed some great toughness climbing back into the game, on the road, after being down six points at halftime,” Clough said. “We put ourselves in a great position to win the game, but missed a couple of defensive assignments as well as some big free throws.

“We will use this as a learning experience and be better in the long run having gone through this tough loss.”

The Rams are 0-1 in the league and 1-6 overall. West Hudsonville improved to 1-0 in the league and 5-2 overall.

Rockford will be back in action this Friday against defending conference champion, West Ottawa. It is also Hoops for Haiti night at the gymnasium.

West Ottawa entered the week without having played a conference game but with a 4-1 overall record.

The Rams defeated Lowell 64-53 at the Cornerstone Holiday tournament for their only win so far this season.

Rockford will return home with two games next week, both in OK Red Conference action. The Rams play Grandville on Jan. 17 and Caledonia on Jan. 20. Both teams entered this week with 3-2 records.