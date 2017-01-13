David Spencer Joins AHP Financial Services, Inc. as a Financial Advisor 

AHP Financial Services, Inc. (AHPFS) is proud to announce the addition of David Spencer CPA as a Financial Advisor in the Grand Rapids office of Andrews Hooper Pavlik CPA’s and Advisors. David brings many years of experience in providing tax, accounting, insurance and financial services to clients. David offers a planning approach to asset management and retirement plans with a focus on risk management, tax efficiency, and total return.

David is a graduate of the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Accounting. He also has a Masters of Business Administration and a Masters in Taxation. David is a member of the Rotary Club of Rockford.

David can be reached at 616-942-8946 or at david.spencer@ahpplc.com