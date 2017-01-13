North Rockford Middle School December Students of the Month

Avery Schueller is a 6th grade student in our Structures team and the daughter of Hollie and Andy schueller. She has one sibling named Trevor as well as a Labrador Retriever named Quinn. Avery attended Valley View elementary and enjoys playing soccer and shopping in her free time. Avery cheers for Michigan State and would like to own her own restaurant one day. Some of her favorites include teachers Mrs. Oaks and Mrs. Zomberg, watermelon, the movie Miracle, the book Wonder and listening to Starboy by The Weekend as well as music from Daft Punk. Her dream vacation would be to go to Africa and adopt a baby. Avery is most proud of making the Directors Academy soccer team two years in a row and the people that she admires the most are her parents because they support her and always route her on.

Rick Beison is a 6th grade student in our Structures team and the son of Tom and Lisa Beison. Rick has two siblings named Aubry and Mike as well as two dogs. He attended Valley View elementary and is active in band and sports and also enjoys biking in his free time. Rick cheers for the University of Michigan and he hopes to become an engineer when he grows up. Some of his favorites include teachers Mrs. Oaks and Mrs. Zomberg, eating chicken, the movie Maze Runner, and the book Hatchet. Rick’s dream vacation would be to go to Australia because it seems like a cool place and it would be a lot of fun exploring. He is most proud getting straight A’s and making the principal’s honor roll and the person that he admires the most is his brother because he has taught him about football and other sports and he is always there for him.

Bella MacKenzie is a 7th grade student and the daughter of Amber and Donald MacKenzie. She has one sibling named Gabe. Bella attended Roguewood elementary and is active in student council, band, and cross country at NRMS. She also participates in church activities, softball, cooking and skiing in her free time. Bella cheers for the University of Michigan and would like to be either a professional fundraiser or own her own orphanage one day. Some of her favorites include teachers Senor Leon and Mr. Dondit, eating gummy bears, the movies Money Ball and Pitch Perfect, the book the Mysterious Benedict Society, and listening Christian and rap music. Her dream vacation would be to go to Mexico to practice her Spanish speaking and to be a missionary one day. Bella is most proud of her accomplishments in softball and the people that she admires the most are her mom and dad for always being there for her.

Lane Adams is a 7th grade student and the son of Andrea and Blake Adams. He has one sibling named Claire as well as a dog named Piper. Lane attended Valley View elementary and is active in band and NRMS. Lane also plays hockey and baseball and is involved with his youth group. Lane cheers for Michigan Tech and would like to become a mechanical engineer one day. Some of his favorites include band class with Mr. McCarthy, honey barbeque wings, the movie Holes, the book Hatchet and music from Michael Jackson. Lane is most proud of how hard he works when he sets his mind to accomplish something and the people that he admires the most are his mom and dad.

Hannah Prost is an 8th grade student and the daughter of Lis and Mike Prost. She has two siblings named Garrett and Carter as well as a guinea pig named Willow and a bearded dragon named Thorn. Hannah attended Valley View elementary and is active in band, track and National Junior Honor Society at NRMS. She also enjoys skiing, biking, swimming, dance, and shopping. Hannah cheers for both Michigan and Michigan State and would like to be either an elementary school teacher or a marine mammologist. Some of her favorites include band with Mr. McCarthy and Algebra with Mrs. Kilbourne, eating pizza and salad, the movie Divergent, the book Twilight, and listening to music from Shawn Mendes. Her dream vacation would be to go to Hawaii. Hannah is most proud of being on the principal’s honor roll every marking period since 6th grade and the people that she admires the most are her mom and dad because they are her biggest role models and are always there for her.

Camden Bialas is an 8th grade student and the son of Christina and Todd Bialas. He has one sibling named Sophia as well as ten chickens. Camden attended Valley View elementary and is active in band at NRMS. In his free time, he enjoys anything that involves the outdoors. Camden is undecided as to what he would like to do for a career when he is older. Some of his favorites include ELA with Mr. Anderson, eating pretzels, any Star Wars movie, the book a Tale of Two Cities, and listening to rock and 80’s music. His dream vacation would be to go to England because he has always wanted to see all of the historic sites and learn more about the history of the country. Camden is most proud of getting good grades and making the principals honor roll for five marking periods and the people that he likes the most are his parents because they have taught him so much in his life.