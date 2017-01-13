Rams cheerleading sees win at Comstock Park Invitational

By JOHN RAFFEL

Rockford’s competitive cheer team was first in Division 1 at the Comstock Park Invitational on Saturday.

Rams coach Rebekah Nagy said her team outscored all divisions.

“We were pretty excited about that,” she said.

Rockford had a meet on Thursday at East Kentwood in an OK Red Conference preseason meet and took sixth.

“We knew going into Saturday we had a lot of work to do,” Nagy said. “So we worked really hard on Friday and then on Saturday we got a 706. So we improved our score by 26 points in less than two days. I was proud of the girls for that.”

Nagy indicated Round 1 is currently the team’s strongest.

“The girls are confident in that round,” she said. “It’s a great round with a lot of good choreography. I think the girls are confident and have a lot of fun in that round.”

Six seniors this year who will lead the team include Nicole Coughlin, Carly Coughlin, Danae Lokers, Kaitie Killinger, Ally Faulkner and Claire O’Neill.

“Round 3 is becoming stronger than it was when we first started the season,” Nagy said. “The girls are starting to use the techniques and are working on getting the stunts down. We’ll try to add more difficult things.”

Rockford will be at the Hudsonville Invitational on Saturday. Two days later, Rockford is at the Comstock Park Invitational. The Mid-Season OK Red meet is set for Jan. 18 at Grand Haven, followed by the Rockford Cheer Invitational on Jan. 21.

The only other home meet on the schedule for Rockford is the Division 1 regionals on Feb. 25.