Rockford Gymnastics hosts Flip Flop Invitational

By JOHN RAFFEL

Defending two-time state gymnastics champion Rockford finished one point out of first place on Saturday in the home Flip Flop Invitational to open the season.

Farmington Blue totaled 143.750 points to edge Rockford’s A team which had 142.750.

“I think it was a really good first showing,” Rockford coach Alyssa Burke said. “We lost a lot of seniors from last year. We are doing a lot of rebuilding this year. We have five freshmen so we don’t know how they would handle the pressure and compete. They did a great job. It’s also sort of a tossup on how they will do their first meet.”

The Canton Red team was third (40.675) followed by Forest Hills Orange (38.575), Lowell A (33.985) and the Rockford B team (132.275).

“We knew it was going to be tough competition for us,” Burke said. “Farmington had a great day.”

In Level 1, Nicole Coughlin was second in vault (35.625) and Kaitie Killinger was fifth (27.2275). She was fourth in balance beam (35.625). Also in balance beam, Killinger was first (27.275) and Carly Coughlin was third (26.800).

In floor exercise for Rockford, Carly Coughlin was first (26.800) and Killinger was fourth (27.275). Nicole Coughlin was third in all-around (9.300).

In uneven parallel bars, Coughlin was third (35.625).

There were 15 schools competing.

Rockford also had several girls placing in Level 2. Danae Lokers was 10th (17.275) in vault. Chantel Lokers was fifth in uneven parallel bars (26.425) while Ashley Faulkner was seventh (33.25) and Karmen Anderson was ninth (32.175).

Chantel Lokers won the balance team for Level 2 (26.425). Case was fifth (26.275) while Claire O’Neill was 10th (24.600). In all-around, Ashley Faulkner was 10th (33.25).

“We just try to be very consistent,” Burke said. “We focus on confidence and consistency and being clean with our skills. We’ve always been strong on beam and floor. That’s been our strength. Bars and vault have been our weaker areas. We have potential to be strong in those.”