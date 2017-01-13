Smokey Mountain Cervid

This big buck was photographed by Squire Editor’s son, Will Altena, over Thanksgiving week. He and a friend drove down to Tennessee to camp, and thought about visiting Gatlinburg, a previous camping location for the family. They ended up not heading out that way, and just as well, as that was the week raging forest fires burned the town and damaged both businesses and homes.

The camping trip ended up to be not much fun, given the early sunset at this time of the year, but was still an adventure, including seeing this handsome animal.

If you are taking any trips this winter, or just take a beautiful nature photograph, think about sharing with our readers by emailing it along. We would love to see it! Email squiremail@aol.com.