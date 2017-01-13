Stinson Obituary

Joel E. Stinson, age 82, met our Heavenly Father on January 7, 2017. He is the beloved husband of Doris (Bryant) Stinson for 58 yrs., and endeared father of Stephen Stinson (deceased); Brenda (Stinson) and Joseph Nowosad; Colleen (Stinson) and James Wickering ; and Michael Stinson and Tina Elliot. He is the cherished grandfather of Kate Nowosad, Hank Wickering, John Nowosad, Sam Nowosad, and Benjamin Stinson; the brother of Susan (Stinson) Pocsi and Janet (Stinson) Earlywine. He is also survived by many cousins, brother in-laws, sister in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends. Of special mention, he was preceded in death by parents John L. and Mary Jane (Simpson) Stinson; Aunt Catherine (Stinson) and Uncle Otto Bielow; cousin Corlise Bielow; and sister Anne (Stinson) Dickerson.

He graduated from Sand Lake High School in 1952, served in the US Army 1954-1956, married in 1958, joined the Grand Rapids Police Dept. in 1959, and retired as the Pistol Range Officer, at the rank of Sargent, in 1991. He was raised on a dairy farm and became a life-long outdoorsman, motorcycle enthusiast, gunsmith, and NRA Bullseye Pistol Master and Expert Marksman. He enjoyed playing Cribbage and Euchre; hunting for rabbits and deer; and especially fishing on the Great Lakes, inland lakes, the rivers of Michigan, Canada, and Alaska, with his wife and late Uncle Otto Bielow, children, grandchildren, and many other family and friends. With his wife he enjoyed traveling to 47 of the 50 states and throughout Canada.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2017, at Grace Community Church, 4435 Canonsburg Rd NE, Belmont, MI 49306, preceding the 11:30 AM memorial service. A fellowship luncheon will follow in the Christian Education Building at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for charitable donations to the Grand Rapids Community College Foundation designated to the Sargent Joel E. Stinson Criminal Justice Memorial Scholarship (www.grcc.edu/grccfoundation/waystogive/donatetogrccfoundation) and envelopes will be available.

SARGENT JOEL E. STINSON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP

Sargent Stinson joined the Grand Rapids Police Force in 1959. He served honorably as a Patrol Officer for many years and retired in 1991 as the Pistol Range Officer where he trained, and qualified, many cadets and officers. (A one-time) or An annual award of varying amounts will be given to a full-time freshman or sophomore student enrolled in the Criminal Justice Law Enforcement Certification Program. The student shall have maintained at least a 2.80 (on a 4.0 scale) High School GPA or a 2.80 College GPA. For additional information, contact the GRCC Financial Aid Office 616-234-4030.