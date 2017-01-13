Strike! Girls bowling wins Fruitport Invitational

By JOHN RAFFEL

Rockford’s girls bowling team came back from the holiday break on Saturday and had a strong performance at the Fruitport Invitational at Northway Lanes in Muskegon.

It was the only bowling action of the week for the Rams. There were 18 teams.

“The format was three games and four baker games,” Rockford coach Lianne Buck said. “They cut it to eight teams. We qualified first. We bowled against Fruitport in the championship match.

“We were down 11 pins after the first baker. Fruitport struggled their second game while we were able to cover our spares and string strikes. We stayed aggressive and won.”

Leah Murray took first for individual medals, Buck pointed out.

“All the girls bowled well,” Buck said.

The Rockford team consists of Savahanna Smith, Margarita Whyte, Alexis Reamer, Heather Buck, Leah Murray, Alexa Stuyvesant and Isabelle Brekke.

“Alexis Reamer has conributed to the team with her ability to score well, Lianne Buck said. “She was a key component to helping us win.”

The Fruitport meet was the second of the season for the Rockford girls who will have a very busy stretch of matches in upcoming weeks. The preseason OK Red tourney is this Saturday at East Kentwood. There will be a regular league match at Caledonia on Jan. 16. Two days later, East Kentwood hosts its own match. Upcoming matches are Jan. 23 at Grand Haven and Jan. 25 at Grandville.

Rockford then has its bowling invitational at home on Jan. 28. League action resumes with meets Jan. 30 at Hudsonville and Feb. 1 at Caledonia. The Hudsonville Invitational is Feb. 4 and Rockford also bowls at East Kentwood on Feb. 6, and is home against Grand Haven on Feb. 8.