A perfect week for Rockford Girls Basketball

By JOHN RAFFEL

It was a perfect week for the Rockford Rams girls basketball team.

On Friday, the Rams had a 46-37 road win over Hudsonville to open the regular season.

Rockford is 1-0 in conference play and 5-4 overall. Hudsonville fell to

6-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

Zoe Anderson had a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Maddy Watters had 16 points, six assists and nine rebounds. Kayla Wildman added nine points and five rebounds.

“Brooklyn Neumen provided a huge defensive spark coming off the bench and went 4-of-4 from the line in the fourth quarter to help seal the win,” Rockford coach Jessica Yonkers said.

The Rams are home Friday against West Ottawa, which has a 2-4 record.

On Jan. 3, the Rams returned home from the holiday break with a 56-40 win over Cedar Springs in nonleague action. Makayla Seeyle had two free throws late in the game to help the Rams seal the win.

Yonkers acknowledged it was a struggle at time first half for the Rams.

“I thought we responded in the second half,” she said. “We were more patient on offense.”

But the win over Cedar Springs ended Rockford’s nonleague stretch at 4-4.

“We’re looking forward to conference play,” Yonker said. “We have to limit the second-chance opportunities (for the position) and we need to be more patient on offense.”

In the win over Cedar Springs, Kayla Wildman scored 16 points while Zoe Anderson and Maddy Watters netted 15 apiece.

Cedar Springs was led by Brighton Miller with 10 points. The Redhawks fall to 5-2 overall.

Rockford’s schedule next week will also feature two OK Red Conference games: at Grandville on Jan. 17 and home with Caledonia on Jan. 20.

Coming into this week, Caledonia was 7-1 and Grandville 2-5.