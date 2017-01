Vincent Hause graduated from basic training on December 09, 2016. Vincent is the son of James & Shannon Hause of Rockford. Vincent is a 2015 RHS graduate. Vince just completed Marine Corps basic training (13 weeks) at MCRD SAN DIEGO CA. 2nd Bn. GOLF CO PLT. 2153. He also earned sharpshooter and was the in the top 10 % of his platoon. He has signed up for an 8 yr. enlistment.