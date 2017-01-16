Letter to the Editor: Retiring Kent County Prosecutor served public well

As the Michigan director of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids, I would like to publicly acknowledge Kent County Prosecutor William Forsyth on his retirement, and acknowledge him for his many years of dedicated public service as Prosecutor. I especially want to recognize Prosecutor Forsyth for his membership in Fight Crime: Invest in Kids and dedication to Michigan’s children.

From his years on the front line, Prosecutor Forsyth understands that wise public investments in high-quality programs for Michigan’s youngest children pay out the greatest benefits. Prosecutor Forsyth was instrumental in providing support for efforts to ensure that all eligible 4-year olds in Michigan have the opportunity to attend preschool.

He has been a strong supporter of home visitation programs for new, young parents because he knows parents who participate in such educational programs are less likely to engage in abuse or neglect. Prosecutor Forsyth is a champion of high-quality early learning in Michigan — because his experiences have taught him that when young children participate in programs such as Early Head Start, Head Start, or pre-K they are more likely to be successful academically and socially. This leads to successes throughout school and into adulthood. He also knows that high-quality child care is needed not only for a child’s healthy growth and development, but also so their parents can go to work without the stresses of worry about the care their child/children receive.

Prosecutor Forsyth has been a great community leader and spokesman for our kids. I would like to recognize him publicly for all he has done for our children.

Sincerely,

Jerry Dash