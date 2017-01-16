Rockford man leads nation in honoring veterans

By BETH ALTENA

Rockford resident Richard Dorsey lived through horrendous experiences during the Vietnam War which changed the course of his life and was what he called “the most impactful time” in his life. This past year he was asked to join others in our nation’s capital on the day designated to remember and honor our veterans and lead the nation in the Pledge of Allegiance, at the Vietnam Memorial Wall on November 11, Veteran’s Day 2016.

Dorsey said the relationships that spring up out of the horror of war are strong, and his relationship with one of our nation’s most decorated and revered military figures is in that category. Dorsey was invited to Washington for the November 11 ceremonies by General Barry McCaffrey, active in the U.S. Army for 32 years, with a long and distinguished career. McCaffrey (see related biography) is one of our nation’s most decorated and honored veterans. He retired in 1996 with three purple hearts, two distinguished service crosses (the nation’s highest award for valor), two silver stars for valor and survivor of four combat tours in Vietnam.

These two veterans crossed paths in Vietnam, and the bond they share remains to this day, and as a result McCaffrey has invited Dorsey to speak, to pray and to participate in ceremonies over the years recognizing the sacrifice of men and women in our nation’s military.

Dorsey was asked to be the veteran to lead the ceremonies on Veteran’s Day by reciting the pledge of allegiance in front of thousands of veterans in the day’s events with McCaffrey as master of Ceremonies.

“It was a great trip, a great honor,” Dorsey shared with the Squire. He spoke after returning from Washington. His first encounter with McCaffrey, now a life-long friend, began nearly fifty years ago, on March 9, 1969. It was during the Tet Offensive on the Ho Chi Min Trail in a search and destroy mission. His unit was tasked with clearing landing zones.

Dorsey’s regiment became lost and found themselves amidst a regiment of enemy Vietnamese. His unit was so fiercely under fire that “we couldn’t even get up on our knees,” he recounted. The platoon of 25 men was considered by command to be lost. “They wrote us off.” The company managed to come out of the other side of the onslaught, but were cut off and on their own.

Then Captain McCaffrey was flying overhead and heard of the death of the unit’s leadership. He asked to be reassigned and for permission to try to save the stranded unit. “Many fire-fights ensued,” Dorsey stated.

Dorsey said his time in Vietnam included being in the line of fire from the enemy, and like you see in movies, time really does seem to slow as if the world is in slow motion and the bullet coming through the air straight at him likewise was slowly approaching. Dorsey said the question that came to his mind in that crucial second was, “What would John Wayne do” The answer, “Get out of the way, stupid.” He dodged and the bullet blew his helmet off and ran a crease down his scull. The helmet must have deflected the bullet enough to have saved Dorsey’s life.

“God spared me that time for a reason,” he stated. McCaffrey suffered a more severe injury, the attack left him with an arm that was shredded. The medovac couldn’t move him because his injuries were so severe. Dorsey held McCaffrey’s arm together so the medics could move him and try to save his arm and his life. McCaffrey did survive, recovered from his injuries and ended up being the nation’s youngest most decorated four-star general.

The two men didn’t see each other again for decades, Dorsey explained, until McCaffrey, then the nation’s drug czar under President Clinton, saw his name in a publication. Taking a chance it was the same man, he contacted Dorsey and they became reacquainted. He invited Dorsey to the White House for a meeting. “He told me, “Rich, all this time I thought you were dead.” Dorsey said, “He didn’t know it was me who held his arm together.”

Dorsey said the invitation to lead the ceremonies at the Vietnam Memorial Wall was a time of reflection and appreciation, of the so many young men who did not survive Vietnam. He said he and his family drove out Tuesday night prior to the holiday and spent the next couple of day sightseeing prior to the ceremony on Thursday.

He said the first time McCaffrey invited Dorsey to speak before a veterans group was in the mid-nineties. He was seated at a tanle with colonels and majors in a room with dignitaries and soldiers. “I talked to the Lord and it resonated with them, they applauded,” he described. Since he’s been to Washington, D.C. a half dozen times to speak.

He said this most recent event, like the others before, are emotional. “It’s therapeutic.” He said reunited with other veterans who shared the war experience is painful, but good also. “In the hospitality room, we share stories. In truth, before I go to one of these reunions, I go into a little bit of depression.” He said he, like many who live through war, have suppressed many of the memories that took place back then, and talking to others bring these memories back. The process is painful.

“You share stories you were involved with and it brings it back. It’s therapeutic and I feel better afterwards. He said thousands were viewing the ceremony, and more watching on television. “People need to be recognized. Mot everyone can understand what they went through. To a person, to every Vietnam veteran it will be emotional.”

The men who went to Vietnam did it out of duty, to help the country. Dorsey said he, like others, had no idea that back home the war was controversial. “It really hit me hard after. We just didn’t understand the depth of feeling against the war. We didn’t see that.”

There were also moments of levity. Dorsey said prior to his speaking at this past year’s Veterans Day ceremonies, his old friend McCaffrey, who he was seated next to, leaned over and said, “Dorsey, don’t screw it up.” In turn, before it was McCafrey’s turn to address the huge crowds there for this event, Dorsey said to him, “Don’t you screw it up, either.”

“There is a bond you cannot imagine,” he said of those who have fought alongside one another..“It is truly a brotherhood, we are brothers of war.”