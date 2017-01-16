Rockford music students to perform at DeVos Performance Hall

The Rockford Bands and Orchestra departments are proud to announce that 11 students have been recognized by the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association (MSBOA) for the 2017 All-State Band and Orchestra Ensembles. This year over 2,200 students from across the state competed for the honor to play in one of five ensembles: Middle School String Orchestra, Middle School Band, High School Full Orchestra, High School Band and High School Jazz Band. Each group will be featured at the Michigan Music Conference on January 21 at DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids.

“Since the All-State program was created in 2005, Rockford has been represented each year,” according to East Rockford Middle School (ERMS) director Rebecca (Kilgore) Foreman. “Students are required to prepare an assigned short musical composition, a series of scales and sight-read a piece of music during their allotted 10-minute recorded audition. These are then submitted by number only to a panel of judges that narrow down the thousands of submissions to fill each of the ensembles.”

Representing Rockford in the Middle School String Orchestra is ERMS eighth grader Christian Hiler on the viola. Hiler is the first orchestra student from Rockford to be chosen for the All-State honors.

Performing with the Middle School Band from ERMS are Ella Shope and Matthew McGovern, clarinet; Kent Burns and Will Mac Intosh, trumpet and Lauren Jackson, horn. They will be joined by North Rockford Middle School’s Evan Richards on bass clarinet and Carter Phillips, trumpet. Honorable mention was given to clarinetist Matthew Luxhoj from ERMS.

Performing with the All-State High School Band will be Eden Stargardt, horn. Earning honorable mention honors for the High School Jazz Band was trombonist Cam Shope.

In addition to the All-State ensembles, the North Rockford Middle School Symphonic Band, under the direction of Cullen McCarthy, has been selected by the Michigan Music Conference board of directors as one of the top bands in the state and will also perform at the conference.

Each year the Michigan Music Conference brings together band, orchestra, and vocal music educators from pre-school to college levels throughout Michigan for training workshops and concerts.

Performances are open to the public and tickets are available through Ticketmaster or at the DeVos Performance Hall box office on the day of the performance. The North Rockford Symphonic Band will perform on Friday, January 20 at 8:30 a.m. The All-State Performances begin at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21 with the Middle School Band followed by the High School Band at 8:45 a.m. and the Middle School Orchestra at 9:30 a.m. Tickets each day are $10.00 and $5.00 for ages 10 and below.