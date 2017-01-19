Boys Basketball takes another loss in OK Red

By JOHN RAFFEL

Rockford’s boys basketball lost an OK Red Conference battle to West Ottawa 50-39 on Friday night in a home game.

West Ottawa is 7-1.

The Rams were led by Jason Majerle with 13 points and Ryan Gamm with 11 points and eight rebounds. Nate Anderson added five points and four assists.

The Rams cut the lead to six points with 1:40 to go, but could get no closer.

“I thought we defended at a very high level for most of the game,” Rockford coach Kyle Clough said. “To hold that team to 50 points was a pretty good effort. We just need to find a way to score some more points and that’s on me. We will continue to battle and get better.

“These guys do not have any quit in them. They believe they are a good team and hopefully we can get a few wins this week to kick start a great second half of the season.”

Rockford fell to 0-2 in the OK Red and 1-7 overall. West Ottawa is in first place in the conference.

The JV Rams and freshman Rams both defeated West Ottawa on Friday at home to improve their records to 5-3 overall.

This week, Rockford was slated to have OK Red Conference games with Grandville on Tuesday and Caledonia on Friday. Grandville is 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the conference.

Next week, Rockford is slated to have two games on the road in OK Red Conference action, Jan. 24, at Grand Haven and Jan. 27 at East Kentwood. Caledonia is 1-2 in the league and 5-3 overall.