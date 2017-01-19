Lam Rams now 1-1 in OK Red Conference

By JOHN RAFFEL

Rockford’s girls basketball team lost an OK Red Conference game at home on Friday night to West Ottawa 53-42 despite 28 points from Zoe Anderson.

It was a season high for Anderson who also had seven rebounds.

Ryleigh Keller had six points and seven boards while Kenzie VanderFelde had six rebounds.

Rockford is now 1-1 in OK Red Conference play.

The Rams were scheduled for play at Grandville on Tuesday of this week and at Caledonia on Friday.

Anderson was 10-of-22 from the floor for 45 percent. She was 9-of-17 in 2-pointers for 52 percent and 1-of-5 in 3-pointers for 20 percent. From the free-throw line, Anderson was 7-of-8 for 87 percent.

Keller was 2-of-10 from the floor for 20 percent with all but three of the shots coming from 3-point range. She was 0-of-4 in free throws. Kayla Wildman had five points with 2-of-7 shooting from the floor and 1-of-4 in 3-pointers.

For the game, Rockford was 15-of-48 from the floor for 31 percent. The Rams were 11-of-30 in 2-pointers for 36 percent and 4-of-18 for 22 percent in 3-pointers. The Rams were 8-of-14 in free throws for 57 percent.

Wildman also had four rebounds. As a team, Rockford had 11 offensive and 18 defensive rebounds. The Rams had 14 steals with four by Anderson and, four by Vandervelde and three by Wildman. Rockford also had 17 turnovers.

The Rams are 1-1 in the OK Red and 5-5 overall. East Kentwood is leading the Red with a 3-0 record and is 9-1 overall. Hudsonville is 3-1 in the league and 8-1 overall. Caledonia is 2-1 in the conference and 8-2 overall.

West Ottawa improved to 3-5 in the conference and 4-5 overall with its win over Rockford.

Grandville is 1-6.