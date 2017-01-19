Rams bowling ready to take on new challenges

By JOHN RAFFEL

It’s going to be a busy stretch of upcoming matches for the Rockford girls bowling team. But coach Lianne Bucks’ girls are showing promise in their most recent matches and are ready to tackle on some new challenges.

“The only thing going on last week was on Saturday when we had the preseason conference at Hudsonville Lanes,” coach Lianne Buck said. “We took first. Heather Buck placed third in individual medals. The team I had consisted of Leah Murray, Margarita Whyte, Heather Buck, Isis Orozco, Alexa Stuyvesant, and Isabelle Brekke. We were consistent and bowled well.”

Other girls on the roster have included Alex Reamer, Madelyn Schmidt, Abby Demarest, Rakia Hassan, Abby Wenger, Baylie Jenkins and Kyrra Morrin.

This week, the Rams were scheduled for OK Conference action at Caledonia on Monday and at home on Wednesday against East Kentwood.

The busiest stretch for the girls Rams team comes starting next week with OK Red matches on Jan. 23 at Grand Haven and Jan. 25 at Grandville. Rockford has its own home bowling invitational on Jan. 28. The action continues on that Monday with a home match against Hudsonville, followed by a home match on Feb. 1 with Caledonia and a tournament at Hudsonville on Feb. 4.

The Rockford girls will continue to focus on their conference matches with hopes of strong showings going into the final tournament on Feb. 18 at Hudsonville. That will then be followed by postseason tournaments when the Rams hope to be at their best.