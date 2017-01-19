Rams Varsity Wrestling Honors Michael Young

Rockford High School Varsity Wrestling renamed the annual Rockford Varsity Invitational Tournament to the Michael Young Memorial Tournament this past Saturday January 7th in honor of late RHS wrestling coach, official, and Rockford City Manager Michael Young. The RAMS not only swept the tournament this weekend but also honored coach Young the following Wednesday night at home with their 3rd OK Red conference victory defeating Grand Haven 41-19 and maintaining their 21-0 undefeated winning streak this season.

Coach Brian Richardson who shared many years in Rockford Wrestling with Young said the team seemed to bond in coach Young’s memory. “A lot of our wrestlers on this team have known coach since they were little kids starting in the wrestling club and then he’d been their high school coach for years as well.” Richardson also pointed out that the team was honored and motivated to be able to wrestle in coach Young’s memory. “He’s been a huge part of Rockford Wrestling for over ten years. He was a coach and president of the Rockford Wrestling Club for many years, and when he moved on from that he became a volunteer assistant coach for RHS Wrestling the past seven years, and he was also a state recognized official.”

The Varsity RAM Wrestling team rallied for coach Young’s cause by dominating the memorial tournament defeating Traverse City West 63-15, Hesperia 46-17, Otsego 74-4, Lumen Christi 70-4, and Greenville 42-16.

Richardson also said coach Young would be proud of this year’s team and tournament. “It was a nice opportunity for our team to go up against new and different competition, we knew Hesperia and Greenville would be very tough opponents. It was also good preparation for coach Young’s high school alma mater Grand Haven with six varsity wrestlers: Gage Radaz; Tyler Glave; Cam White; Nate Curtis; Jack Richardson; and Brenden Wymer going undefeated in the first memorial tournament.

Coach Richardson was also happy with his team leaders against OK Red opponent Grand Haven. “I thought there were several swing matches in the meet and we were fortunate enough to win most of them including Jack Richardson at 145, Gage Radaz at 189, Tyler Glave at 215, and Cam White our heavy weight. Grand Haven was finally at full strength this season in the meet this week after battling many different kids out of their line up and it was good to see them wrestle their best. The big matches were Cam and Gage’s come from behind in the 3rd period wins, I thought that was awesome.”