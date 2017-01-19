RHS Wrestler Andy Hansen takes his 100th Win

This year’s motto of the Rockford High School Wrestling team is “Finish What We Started” and senior wrestling captain Andy Hansen has lived up to that stance with his 100th match victory at the Portage Central Dual Team Tournament earlier this season where he went 4-0 with four pins.

RAM Varsity Wrestling Coach Brian Richardson said the team has appreciated his senior captain’s contribution since he was a freshman. “Andy came in with a ton of experience and talent and has been a staple in our line-up for the past four years and a captain for two years.”

Hansen also entered this year with even more impressive credentials including finishing 6th at DIVISION 1 STATE FINALS and 2nd in the OK Red in 2016, as well as DIVISION 1 STATE QUALIFIER and 2nd in OK Red in 2015.

Coach Richardson emphasized Andy’s huge impact when describing his role on the team. “Andy’s been a model of consistency for the team both in the practice room and on the mat. He entered the season as our utmost decorated wrestler on the team and had 87 wins coming into the season. He’s currently tied for wins with 20 wins this season and leads the team in pins with 14 pins.”

Andy’s parents Scott and Jen Hansen couldn’t be more proud of their son’s hard work, dedication and commitment to his team and that sentiment is shared by his teammates as well as the entire Rockford wrestling community. Congratulations Andy, well done! GO RAMS!!