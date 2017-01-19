Swimmers mix it up in victory over East Kentwood

Rockford Men’s Swim and Dive Coach Mike Cutler decided to change things up in a big way when the Rams faced off against East Kentwood in a dual meet on January 12 at East Kentwood’s pool. In an exercise designed to keep the Ram swimmers on their toes, Cutler entered nearly every member of the team in events far different than they normally compete.

The evening started with the 200 Yard Medley Relay where the team of Conner Dedert, Derek Zahnleuter, Jack Sikkema and Cameron Trimble placed 1st, followed by James Bird, Dwight Hua, Colby Webster and Garrett Andrews in 2nd.

Next up was the 200 Freestyle. Josh Corder, who typically swims sprint events, won this event, followed by Ben Schuchardt in 3rd and Ryan Dulak in 4th. In the 200 Yard Individual Medley, sophomore Dwight Hua quickly adapted to this event and placed 1st. While he typically swims distance freestyle events, Kyle Arend finished 3rd in this event that requires swimmers to swim all four stroke styles.

Ram swimmers then swept the top five places in the 50 Yard Freestyle. Sprinter Spencer Nestle joined distance swimmers Zach Burns, Logan Lovall, Derek Zahnleuter and Colby Webster to take 1st through 5th place in this event.

Diving was the one portion of the evening where Rams faced a strong challenge from the Falcons, whose lead diver placed 2nd at last year’s Conference Meet. Rockford’s Karsten Dixon kept pace for most of the event but finished 2nd less than 10 points back.

The change-ups resumed when distance freestyler Asher Chino swam to victory in the 100 Yard Butterfly. Rockford took six of the top seven places in this event with Gavin Saur in 2nd, Conner Dedert in 4th, Spencer Nestle in 5th,Dwight Hua in 6th and freshman Logan Lovall in 7th. In the 100 Yard Freestyle sprint, sophomore distance swimmers Kyle Arend and Zach Burns took 1st and 2nd.

Rockford’s sprinters were the next swimmers to venture outside their usual events. Jack Sikkema and Josh Corder rose to the challenge, swimming 20 lengths of the pool to capture 1st and 2nd in the 500 Yard Freestyle.

The next event, the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay, served as the first of four events being bundled into an “Individual Medley Challenge” where four swimmers from each team would swim in four, back-to-back heats of different strokes and be scored on their total time across all four events. Rockford swimmers competing in the “IM Challenge” (as shown in the photo) were Gavin McIntyre, Paul Sikkema, Matthew Weber and Jacob Newberger.

In the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay, Rockford teams clocked four of the six fastest times with Spencer Nestle, Kyle Arend, Jack Sikkema and Jacob Newberger taking 1st place. All eight IM Challenge swimmers jumped right back in the pool to compete in both the 100 Yard Backstroke and the 100 Yard Breast Stroke. Newberger took 1st in both these events.

The final event of the evening was the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay and each relay team was led off by an IM Challenge swimmer. Newberger joined Kyle Arend, Spencer Nestle and Jack Sikkema to take 1st Place in this event. Paul Sikkema completed his IM Challenge as part of the 2nd fastest 400 Free Relay team of Cameron Trimble, Josh Corder and Conner Dedert. In the end, Jacob Newberger was the IM Challenge Champion and Rockford easily won the meet by a score of 169-134.

Coach Mike Cutler summed things up afterwards by saying “Prior to tonight, East Kentwood’s coach and I realized that this meet presented us both with a great opportunity to push our swimmers outside their typical comfort zones. Mixing things up gave each of our swimmers a fresh challenge and also gave the coaches a good look at each of their various abilities. Not only was this very useful and productive for the coaches but it created a very fun and competitive atmosphere for the swimmers.”