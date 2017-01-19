Zoe Anderson becomes an offensive threat in the OK Red Conference

By JOHN RAFFEL

Zoe Anderson displayed her potential as an offensive threat for Rockford’s girls basketball team after last week’s loss to West Ottawa when she scored 28 points.

Anderson, a junior forward, is trying to help the Rams establish themselves as a threat in the OK Red Conference as the schedule proceeds in January.

“It was a little rough coming off of break but we still came out and played hard,” she said earlier this month, following a win over Cedar Springs. “It was a good team game. It wasn’t as rough at it could be. We knew we’d be a little rusty.”

Anderson pointed out that she and the Rams stayed busy during the break to get ready for the January portion of the schedule.

“I think we’re starting to work better together,” Anderson said. “But we still have a while to go. We still have a lot of potential we can reach. We’re definitely taking the steps to get there.”

Anderson has been focusing on improving her game.

“Overall, I think I should be doing better, but it’s not that bad,” she said. “I’m the post. I think I’ve improved a lot on my outside game this year. I’m more comfortable with my shooting, I’m working on finishing better around the rim.”

By mid-January, Rockford was at 5-5.

“I think we could give conference a good run,” Anderson said. “We can finish strong and outhustle teams.”

Anderson is coming off a strong volleyball season where she helped the Rams win the OK Red Conference title and take district and regional titles before falling in the state championship match.

The Rams play at Caledonia Friday night in OK Red Conference action.