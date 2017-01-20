Kent County DPW Receives Plans on Methane Gas Migration

The Kent County Department of Public Works (DPW) recently provided residents with an update on the plans to resolve methane migration near the Kentwood Landfill.

Engineering firm Golder Associates is finalizing the design for an expansion of the existing methane collection system. The plan calls for a doubling of the current system with nine (9) additional gas wells and a second flare to collect and burn off the migrating methane gas. They are presently determining the best placement of the additional gas wells and will soon issue a request for proposal to installation companies. Plans are to start construction of the additional wells in the first quarter of 2017.

DPW brought in a third-party firm (Fishbeck, Thompson, Carr and Huber, Inc.) to provide free testing in 150 homes west of the landfill. “To date, eight residents have requested methane testing in their homes; all eight were negative for methane,” said Dar Baas, Kent County DPW Director. “Because conditions can change as residents close their windows this time of year, we are offering return visits to the homes that have been tested. Home owners or renters within 1500-feet of the landfill’s western boundary are still able to request quick, on-site testing for methane at no cost to the homeowner.” (Residents in this boundary may arrange testing by calling the Kent County DPW at 616.632.7920.)

The Kentwood City municipal building complex closest to the landfill is tested regularly and there continues to be no detection of methane inside these buildings. Monitoring will continue as we move forward with correcting the gas migration issue.

Kent County DPW consulted with environmental health experts at the Kent County Health Department regarding the findings. They say methane is non-toxic and dissipates quickly when it is exposed to air, but it can be flammable, specifically when trapped in closed-in spaces.