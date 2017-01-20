Obituary: Hyde

Charles H. Hyde

Cadillac, Michigan

Charles Henry Hyde, 89, of Cadillac, MI passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at North Collier Hospital in Naples, FL. He had been a seasonal resident of Naples for the past 4 years.

Charlie was born June 30, 1927 in Grand Rapids, Michigan the son of the late Carl W. and Nell (Kies) Hyde. He graduated from Rockford High School, Class of 1945 before earning his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees at Central Michigan University.

Charlie was a WWII Veteran who served in the United States Navy. Mr. Hyde was proud to be a public school educator from 1962-1993, retiring after spending the majority of his career in the Gwinn Area Community Schools. He was a member of the American Legion, Forty-and-eights, VFW, AMVETS, and the Elks Club.

Charlie was also the former owner of the Corner Bar in Rockford, MI, famous for Hyde’s Hotdogs.

During retirement, he maintained his farm in Cadillac, MI and also enjoyed spending time in Kauai and Grand Marais in the UP.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 59 years, Ann (Raven) Hyde; loving children, Howard (Mary Ann) Hyde of St. Paul, MN, Tinka Hyde of Chicago, IL, Dirk (Pamela) Hyde of Perham, MN and Gena Hyde of Lansing, MI; cherished grandchildren, Andrew (Bethany) Hyde, Marienna (Alan) Poslaiko, Phillip Hyde, Christiana (Kennen) Less, Cameron Hyde, Magdalen Hyde and Thomas Hyde; and great granddaughter, Penelope Hyde.

A celebration of Charlie’s life will be held in the summer and will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rockford Historical Society, P.O. Box 781, Rockford, MI 49341 or to the Osceola County Community Foundation (for educational scholarships), P.O. Box 37, Reed City, MI 49677.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.