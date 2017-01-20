Rockford Area Historical Society News and Updates for January 19th, 2017

When I first began to research Rockford High School athletic history about twenty five years ago, one of the people who helped me by sharing his knowledge was Charlie Hyde. We often talked on the phone and many times had conversations at Rockford High School Athletic Hall of Fame Banquets and “Golden R” reunions. Early last week he passed away while in Florida for the winter.

Sure, Charlie knew a lot of athletic history, but it did not stop there. He grew up in our town and his family played a prominent and positive role in our history. His father, Carl Hyde, who was a talented baseball pitcher, owned “The Corner” and later Charlie did the same. Charlie graduated from Rockford High School in 1945. If I had questions about athletics from the 1940’s, Charlie could provide the answers. When the Rockford High School Athletic Hall of Fame got started, he would call me to ask if certain athletes were in it. When I told him they were not because they had not been nominated, he would put together information and see that the forms were done. He made sure that some of those deserving people could be voted on. Then, when they were selected, he would come to the ceremony to either present them or simply to be a part of the event. He cared!

Probably, the event we spoke about the most was the 1943-44 Rockford High School boy’s basketball team. The team was coached by Jerry Fox and won the first regional tournament of any Ram team. Charlie was the manager of the squad and was very proud of their achievement. He could recall incidents from all of the tournament contests and sent me a picture of the team taken in the school locker room. It shows ten players, coach Fox and manager Hyde.

Both Charlie and his wife Ann were great supporters of the Rockford Area Historical Society (RAHS). They donated things to our museum and often offered information about Rockford. They came to Rockford from Cadillac to attend the John Sjogren ceremony in August and enjoyed the occasion. Charlie knew many Rockford people and could recall events from his time here. At the Sjogren gathering he told me about some Rockford Second World War veterans. I always learned something when I saw him.

People like Charlie Hyde are wonderful, because they not only have Rockford experiences, but are willing to share them. They are also proud of our heritage, and Rockford is fortunate that people like him and his family lived here. I will miss our conversations, but I have used a lot of his observations in many columns. He was a treasure! I have been told that a memorial service for him will be held in the Spring.

