Rockford students earn honors at Davenport U

Davenport University has announced that several local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 Semester. To achieve the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a minimum 3.5 grade point average while enrolled in at least nine credits of regular coursework. Here is the list of local students that have been named to the Dean’s List at Davenport University:

The following students are those honored academically for that semester: Nicholas Austin, Rachel Baker, David Batog, Avri Beach, Kelsey Curtis, Victoria Elliott, Andrew Gilbert, Brittney Holstein, Lizette Mata, Grant Oosse, Michelle Penny, Amy Playback, Arnolds Ruperts, Mathew Shoe of Belmont and Cole Shuple. All these students are from Rockford or Belmont.

About Davenport University

Founded in 1866, Davenport is a private, non-profit university serving nearly 8,000 students at campuses across Michigan and online. With tuition among the lowest of all private universities in the state, Davenport provides high academic quality, small class sizes, conveniently located campuses, faculty with real-world experience and more than 50 dynamic undergraduate and graduate programs addressing in-demand careers in business, technology, health professions and urban education.