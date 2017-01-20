Spectrum Health United Hospital Earns Five-Star Quality Rating

Out of 3,629 eligible hospitals nationwide, 83 hospitals (or 1.8 percent) received a five-star rating from Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services (CMS). Spectrum Health United Hospital was one of those receiving five stars as a quality rating.

CMS is a federal agency within the United States Department of Health and Human Services and administers Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and the Health Insurance Marketplace programs. CMS also administers quality healthcare standards through surveys and certification processes.

The CMS quality ratings were based on data submitted by hospitals on 57 quality measures across seven categories: mortality, safety of care, readmissions, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care, and efficient use of medical imaging. To be considered for an overall rating, each hospital had to submit data for at least three of these categories. On average, hospitals submitted data for 39 quality measures.

“We are honored to receive this recognition and we are proud of the efforts of our physicians and staff who have contributed to this achievement,” said Andrea Leslie, president, Spectrum Health United and Kelsey Hospitals.

According to CMS, the ratings are designed to help individuals, family members, and caregivers compare hospitals in a quick and easily understandable way. These ratings supplement patient experience summary ratings that CMS has issued since April 2015. The hospital ratings can be seen in doing a hospital search on Medicare’s Hospital Compare website.