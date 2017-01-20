The Rockford Department of Public Safety presents 12th annual “Rockford Youth Night”

The Rockford Department of Public Safety will host the 12th annual “Rockford Youth Night” at MVP Sports Club on Friday, February 17th. Children will enjoy an opportunity to swim or play basketball, football, volleyball and dodgeball with their local police officers and fire fighters. The event will also include a pizza party and a fire equipment station where children will have an opportunity to try on turnout gear and handle firefighting tools.

Youth Night has been a popular event for officers and kids for the past eleven years, offering a great opportunity for officers to have positive interactions with local kids. Dodgeball is generally the most popular part of the event, but kids and officers generally move around the gym and try different activities. MVP Sports Club provides a safe and fun environment for the participants to enjoy the evening.

“We are hoping to have a good turnout this year. It really is a great opportunity for kids and our officers to have some fun.” said Community Policing Officer Ian Graham

The cost of the event is $6 per participant. Those that pre-register before February 6th will receive a free t-shirt at the door. Please contact the Rockford Department of Public Safety with any questions or for additional information at (616)866-9557.