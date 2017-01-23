Judge on arts dispute: ‘Life is short, art is enduring’ – Ruling says late city manager was right

By BETH ALTENA

A dispute over some $60,000 in a bank account dedicated to art has been decided in favor of the City of Rockford two years after the suit was filed by former members of the Rockford Arts Commission.

At the regular city council meeting on Monday, January 12, Interim City Manager and Chief of the Department of Public Safety read the first page of the Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law and Verdict in the suit from Judge Christopher Yates, filed in February 2015.

“Ars longa, vita brevis. That aphorism, attributed to Greek physician Hippocrates and handed down through the ages in Latin, expresses the belief that life is short, but art is enduring. Sadly, that notion captures the essence of this dispute, which has overlapped the tragic death of Defendant City of Rockford’s beloved, long-term City Manager Michael Young, whose untimely passing prevented him from completing his testimony in this fight between two local arts organizations and the city that he served so well for so long. In his absence, the Court must decide whether Mr. Young and the City of Rockford mishandled money purportedly belonging to the Rockford arts community. The Court finds that Mr. Young handled one of his final projects by dealing with Plaintiffs Creative Art Center Rockford (“CACR”) and Arts Rockford in conformity with state and local law, so $58,226.58 in disputed funds belongs to the City of Rockford. In contrast, the plaintiffs are entitled to $3,955.01 in a small account that they created and funded through their own efforts.”

The disagreement began in 2015 when the commission decided to open an art gallery and hire a member of the commission as a paid employee to run it. According to Young at the time, the commission had always been a fully volunteer organization that has never had a stand-alone building. He said the funds were dedicated to other arts endeavors, such as theater and musical performances and Art in the Park. The account was frozen by Young and the City was sued by members of the group, who claimed they had jurisdiction over the funds, not the City.

The group has continued to operate as Creative Arts Center-Rockford since the dispute and the City’s Arts Commission was dissolved by the City until the resolution of the suit. At Monday’s meeting, Jones announced the conclusion of the suit in Rockford’s favor. However, Rockford City Finance Director Linda Lehman said the $58,000 has all been used up fighting the lawsuit. “The $58,000 is gone. It was not taxpayer dollars, it was all raised. Unfortunately, the lawsuit dragged on a couple of years and drained it.”