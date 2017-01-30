Busy time of the year for Lady Rams Gymnastics

By JOHN RAFFEL

It’s a very busy time of the year for the Rockford gymnastics team.

The Rams competed on Jan. 14 at the Lowell Invite with the A team taking first place with a 144.95. The B team took fourth.

The Rams also won a meet against East Kentwood on Jan. 16

Coach Alyssa Burke has been getting some key contributions from various girls.

“Nicole Coughlin has been a strong all-around competitor for us,” Burke said. “She won all-around for Division 1 at the Lowell Invitational. She shows consistency and confidence in her skills.

“Carly Coughlin has been strong on beam and floor for us. We expect her to be a strong all-around competitor for us in the coming weeks, as she has been working hard to improve her bars and vault.

“Ashley Faulkner,” Burke added, is a strong freshman competitor for us. “We count on her scores on bars and beam. Morgan Case is also a strong freshman, who helps the team on the power events, beam and floor. “

This week, Rockford had a meet tomorrow against Kenowa Hills and Wednesday against Lowell and Saturday, will be the Kenowa Hills Invitational. Next week for Rockford, the Rams will be at home on Monday against Forest Hills to face two teams. On Wednesday, Feb. 4, Rockford is at East Kentwood for a conference meet. The Rams are at the Canton Invitational on Feb. 4, and home on Feb. 6 against Lowell.

Other members on the team have been Chantel Loker, Reagan Ammon, Kaitie Killinger, Ashley Faulkner, Lexi Kaser, Nicole Curtis, Claire O’Neill, Taylor Cullen, Elise Kinlaw and Danae Lokers.