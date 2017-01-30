Lady Rams Bowling went 1-1 last week

BY JOHN RAFFEL

Rockford’s girls bowling team had two matches last week and went 1-1. The Rams lost to Caledonia and won against East Kentwood.

Earlier this month, coach Paul Bellgraph’s girls squad had a strong meet at the pre-conference tournament.

“We started slow with the baker games and never really recovered from that,” Bellgraph said. “We did top 900 in all three of the regular games but our spare shooting let us down, it’s been our Achilles heel all season long.

“We looked to right that on Monday when we went into Spectrum Lanes to play Caledonia but again the missed spare came back to haunt us as we lost 20-10. The match was a lot closer than the final score as we lost three head to head points by a total 16 pins and lost the second game total by 27 pins along with a tie in the first game totals.

“We win those points and totals and we win the match but hats off to Caledonia they made the shots when they needed to. We didn’t bowl our best by a long shot.”

This week, Rockford was set to be at Grand Haven on Monday and at Grandville on Wednesday, and will be at the Rockford Invitational on Saturday. The Rams are home with Hudsonville on Jan. 30 and home with Caledonia on Feb. 1 and at the Hudsonville Invitational on Feb. 4.