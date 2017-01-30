Victory for Rockford Boys Basketball

BY JOHN RAFFEL

It was a big week for the Rockford Rams boys basketball team.

Rockford opened last week in boys basketball action with a 55-52 OK Red Conference victory over Grandville.

Ryan Gamm’s 23 points and 10 rebounds led Rockford while Nate Anderson and Jason Majerle both added 12 points. Anderson had seven assists.

“This was a big win for our guys,” Rockford coach Kyle Clough. “We had to fight hard and grab the lead, then make winning plays down the stretch after Ryan went out of the game with an ankle injury. I am very proud of our seniors and the way they led our team through the finish line.”

Friday night at Caledonia, Rockford prevailed 64-59.

“This was a big win for our team without our two leading scorers, (Teague) Farley and Gamm, who were both out with injuries,” Clough said.

Majerle and Nate Anderson led the way with 23 and 18 points respectively. “We also got big contributions from our bench,” Clough said. “Landon Klausing, Tyler Meyers, and Ty Theil all played important minutes in helping us salt this one away. I am very proud of our team and their toughness down the stretch in this one.”

Rockford improved to 3-7 overall and 2-2 in the OK Red. Caledonia is 5-5 and 1-4. Grandville is 5-4 and 2-2.

This week, Rockford, was slated to be at Grand Haven on Tuesday and at East Kentwood on Friday. Grand Haven is 8-3 and 2-2. East Kentwood is 5-5 and 2-2.

Next Tuesday, Rockford has a nonleague game at home with East Grand Rapids.