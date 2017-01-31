Essence Restaurant Group to open establishment in Rockford

Ben Muller Realty Company assists in bringing The Green Well to former Reds spot at Rockford Promenade

Grand Rapids-based Essence Restaurant Group is pleased to announce that it will open The Green Well Rockford in the former Reds on the River location in the Rockford Promenade Building at 8 East Bridge Street in downtown Rockford. Victoria Mitchell from Ben Muller Realty Company assisted building owner Daniel Trierweiler of DJT Properties, LLC in securing The Green Well Rockford to a 10-year lease. The space is currently being prepared for an early summer 2017 opening.

Essence chose to evolve its popular East Hills gastro pub in the destination town of Rockford due to the city’s focus on local retail and dining as well as the area’s growth. Since opening in 2007, The Green Well has established a strong connection with East Hills area residents and patrons, so Essence felt that the brand would also connect very well in Rockford.

The establishment’s new landlord also agrees that it’s a good fit.

“Since the space went vacant last summer, I have been determined to find the best next tenant for this beautiful setting, and the professionals at Ben Muller Realty Company found the perfect match in Essence Restaurant Group,” said building owner and successful Rockford businessman Daniel Trierweiler. “Essence is all about local, from sourcing local ingredients to committing to supporting local communities, so Ben Muller Realty did a fine job in securing Essence.”

Patrons will notice similarities to the Cherry Street location but as Essence gets acquainted with the tastes of Rockford patrons it will add some local flair to further connect with the community.

The Rockford location is the first in what could be additional Green Well locations across the region for Essence.

“Our Rockford location will allow the start of future growth for The Green Well brand without diluting what we have created on Cherry Street in Grand Rapids,” said Essence Restaurant Group Managing Partner James Berg.

The Green Well Rockford will have indoor seating for 120 and capacity for 60 in the outdoor patio area.

Essence plans hire 35 to 40 new employees to run the facility.

Once the new establishment’s buildout is complete, The Promenade Building will have two new retail spaces located on either side of the restaurant. Sites that Ben Muller Realty Company sales associate Victoria Mitchell expects to see increased interest.

“We are already talking to some upscale local retailers that are interested in these spaces,” said Mitchell.

For more information on retail space available at The Promenade, please contact Victoria Mitchell at vmitchell@mullerrealty.com.

Additional information about The Green Well Rockford can eventually be found on Essence’s website: http://essencerestaurants.com/.