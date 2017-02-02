Ski Team Travels to Caberfae In Order to Race

The Rockford Ski Team was very excited when it snowed and Cannonsburg opened before Christmas, but then Michigan weather kicked in high gear and everything changed. With no snow and warmer weather, the ski team’s ability to even practice has been depleted.

So, Friday, January 27th, the team headed to Caberfae Peaks to ski in their first race of the season. Conditions in Cadillac were much better and the team skied well. Best finishes for the boys: Nick Rupert 2nd in giant slalom, Peter Wyatt 11th in giant slalom, Killian Olsen 15th in slalom, Connor Hoyle 19th in slalom, Jake Mortensen finished 28th in slalom, Cole Demarest 31st in slalom, and Evan Orvis 35th in giant slalom.

Best finishes for the girls: Gertie Venckus 1st in giant slalom, Karsen Ford 6th in both giant slalom and slalom, Haley Yeager 13th in giant slalom, Abby Henschell 30th in slalom, Karlee Kamminga 32nd in slalom and Kamilla Skarstein 42nd in slalom.

With the colder weather, we hope this week the team will be able to race at Cannonsburg. Since the conference is behind on races, they will be racing onTuesdays and Thursdays.