Outstanding regional performance moves Odyssey teams on to next level

On Saturday, February 25, Rockford rocked regional Odyssey of the Mind competition with “Bring on the snow, rain and creativity!

Twenty two teams descended on Greenville to Catch Us if they Can, moving it out, building balsa, Super Cliff hangers, all in Time! Newspaper trees, super heroes made of skittles, a red carpet tongue, a six inch balsa wood structure that holds 250 plus pounds, a sadly blue bunch of colors, a rascally and clumsy pirate sidekick… it was all there!

Some of the characters are TEA-riffic, some just silly, but scripts sets, costumes creations, structures, vehicles, were all done by the students. These performances were creativity at its height! Whose line is it anyway has nothing on the creative students of Rockford.

Congratulations to all of Rockford’s Omer teams the winning is in the doing, and you have done yourselves proud.

Advancing to state finals on March 18th are:

Parkside Elementary in first place; Valley View Elementary with two teams taking second and fourth place; Roguewood Elementary with a first place win; Lakes Elementary will send two teams, both first place; East Rockford Middle School is sending, two teams one in first place and one in third place; North Rockford Middle is sending the team with a first place win and the Rockford Freshman Center will be sending two teams one with a first place win and the other with a second place win.

In addition to regular competition performance wins both East Rockford and North Rockford middle school teams also received a coveted creativity award – the Ranatra Fusca!

Lakes Elementary, Roguewood Elementary and North Rockford Middle School each had one team each receive honorable mention for their third and fourth place finishes.