Rockford Dance Team celebrates an outstanding season

The Rockford Varsity Dance Team celebrated an outstanding season at their end the year banquet. The dance team’s season runs from May until March and it is non-stop work from beginning to end. The girls attend Universal Dance Association summer camp and participate in fundraising events throughout the summer. In the fall the girls can be seen at the varsity football games at halftime and they start work on their competition pieces. The winter is reserved for varsity basketball games and competitions against other dance teams in Michigan.

The team is the largest team that Rockford has produced with 19 members. Additionally, over half of the team is under classmen which is a unique challenge. We depend heavily on upperclassmen and senior captains, Regan Lang and Lexie Klunder, to help lead the team to success. Having a young team, however, has proven to be a positive for us because with youth comes motivation and inspiration for new ideas. It is also a beneficial growing opportunity for the future of the program.

The team competed in the pom and jazz Category at Byron Center High School, Kenowa Hills High School, Wayland High School, and the St. Johns Capital Area Dance Competition. Both our pom and jazz routines had three 1st place finishes and one 2nd place finish. We received special awards for Best Choreography for both routines and the highest score of the day with our jazz routine.

Tryouts for the 2017-2018 team are on Monday May 22nd, Tuesday May 23rd and Wednesday May 24th.

The annual kid’s camp will be held on Monday June 19th, Tuesday June 20th, and Wednesday June 21st from 9:00 AM – Noon. Open to all kids ages 5 – 13 (1st grade – 8th grade). No dance experience required. Fee is $40 with a tee shirt and snacks included.