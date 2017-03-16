School Beat: Rockford HS receives third building recognition this school year

By Dan Zang, Principal- Rockford High School

Rockford High School recently received word from the College Board that Rockford High School is one of 424 school districts in the United States (23 in Michigan) to earn recognition in the 7th Annual Advanced Placement District Honor Roll. Earlier this year RHS was recognized in two other reports as well:

2016 Washington Post’s Most Challenging High Schools

2016 Newsweek’s America’s Top High Schools

To gain a spot on the Annual Advanced Placement Honor Roll, districts must simultaneously achieve increases in access to Advanced Placement (AP) courses for a broader number of students and also maintain or improve the rate at which AP students earn scores of 3 or higher on AP exams (colleges generally extend credit for AP scores of 3,4, and 5).

Check out these amazing numbers: last Spring 712 AP tests were administered; 90% (642 tests) scored a 3 or higher. It gets even better:

267 tests scored a perfect 5

196 tests earned a 4.

179 tests earned a 3.

65 tests scored a 2.

5 tests scored a 1.

Overall, 89% of tests taken at RHS last May earned college credit. The Michigan average is 64 %, and the Global average is 60%. Rockford High School’s 5-year average for test scores of 3 + is 89%!

Oftentimes in my tenure you may have heard me refer to the Essential 4 when speaking of our great schools and the community of Rockford. The great news I share with you today, I believe, is indicative of this:

Students who make academics a priority. A tremendously talented and dedicated teaching and support staff. Parents and households that value education. A community that actively supports the activities and endeavors of all schools in their district.

On behalf of the staff and students at Rockford High School, we extend our thanks to this wonderful community for all of your support!