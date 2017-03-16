Season ends with a close loss for Rams Boys Basketball

By John Raffel

Rockford boys basketball team’s season ended on March 6 in Class A district action against Forest Hills Central with a 47-46 loss.

FHC improved its record to 14-7 with the win.

Sal Sidebotham scored 21 points for Forest Hills Central.

Late in the game, Teague Farley hit a 3-pointer for Rockford and the Rams got the ball back on a turnover. Rockford missed a shot and Forest Hills Central got the rebound, was fouled and missed a free throw. Andrew Tebeau hit two 3-pointers to get Forest Hills Central back in the game.

The Rams had a chance to win it but couldn’t get the ball as time expired.

Rockford had a 20-10 lead in the second quarter.

Ryan Gamm had 17 points, 16 rebounds, three steals and three blocks for Rockford.

The Rams started out the season at 0-5. They lost 55-37 to Grand Rapids Christian to open the season and 57-42 to Muskegon, 56-46 to Spring Lake, 73-70 to Williamston and 75-56 to Wyoming Godwin Heights. They broke the ice at the Cornerstone University Tournament consolation game with a 64-53 win over Lowell. They lost their next two games 58-57 to Hudsonville and 50-39 to West Ottawa, but came back with a 55-52 win over Grandville and 64-50 topping of Caledonia.

After a 51-40 loss to Grand Haven, the Rams notched one of their top wins of the season 69-66 over East Kentwood in double overtime. They lost to Hudsonville 49-46 but beat Traverse City Central 54-35.