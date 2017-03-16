Two Rockford seniors receive All-Conference honors

By John Raffel

Both Rockford seniors Maddy Watters and Zoe Anderson have received first team OK-Red All-Conference honors.

Watters is a senior point guard and three-year varsity player.

“Maddy is one of the most dynamic players in West Michigan,” Rockford coach Jessica Yonkers said. “She can score from anywhere on the floor. Her ability to hit the deep 3-pointer and to score off the dribble makes her very tough to guard. She’s a great leader and a tremendous person on and off the floor. She’s an incredible passer with a high basketball I.Q. and great court vision.

She was consistently guarded by the other team’s best defender and was able to average 16.7 points per game. Maddy scored a season high 30 points against Forest Hills Central and had a season high 11 assists vs. Caledonia.”

Watters will be playing college basketball at Central Michigan University.

Anderson was a junior forward-center for Rockford and two-year varsity player.

“Zoe emerged as one of the top post players in the OK-Red this year,” Yonkers said. “She is an extremely aggressive and competitive player who embraces the physicality of the game. She plays very hard on both ends of the floor. She’s an active defender and is capable of guarding much bigger post players. She’s also able to hurt teams from the perimeter, as she’s capable of stepping out and hitting 3’s.

“She’s got a nice mid-range jumper and is a tough rebounder. Zoe scored a season high 28 points against West Ottawa and hit 22 twice against Caledonia. Zoe led the OK-Red in scoring, averaging 16.5 points per game in conference play. Zoe was a team captain.”

The Rams ended their season recently with a three-point loss to Lowell in the districts.

“Our season ended with a tough 3-point loss to Lowell in the district tournament,” Yonker said. “This team competed hard every night and made steady improvements all year long. We competed in one of the toughest top to bottom conferences in the state. A highlight of our season was beating conference rival Hudsonville twice.”