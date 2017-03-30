Three RCC Scholarships awarded

The Rockford Chamber of Commerce (RCC) is proud to announce that Rockford High School seniors Audrey Best, Kaitlyn Jones and Jacob Kelley were named the recipients of its 2016-2017 college scholarships.

A panel of 16 board members had the difficult task of poring over submitted applications and whittling down the list to the eventual winners.

The Rockford Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Golf Outing proceeds fund the RCC Scholarship program. The 2016 RCC Annual Golf Outing was very successful do to the generosity of our Member sponsorships. The RCC Board of Directors voted unanimously to award 3-$1,500 scholarships this year.

The applicants answered the timely question, “It feels like the world has become polarized – that people cannot come together for the benefit of the Community. What can students, and young adults do to build unity?”

Best, Jones and Kelley impressed the judges with their essay, their achievements academically, involvement and success in extra curricular activities, and their involvement in the community to earn the scholarship award.

Audrey Best will be attending Frederik Meijer Honor’s College at Grand Valley State University pursuing Computer Science or Engineering.

Kaitlyn Jones will be attending Paul Mitchell School pursuing Cosmetology, and starting her own non-profit to pamper long-term patients in local hospitals.

Jacob Kelley will be attending a four year university and pursuing Research Science or Engineering.

The scholarships were announced during the Chamber’s Rockford Community EXPO event on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Best, Jones and Kelley will be honored again at the RHS Honors Convocation Ceremony.