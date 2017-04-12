Troop 4013 earns their Bronze Award with charitable donation drive

The Junior girls from Troop 4013 worked in collaboration with Lakes elementary to collect items to donate to Family Promise of Grand Rapids.

Family Promise of Grand Rapids is dedicated to helping homeless families.

They give parents the hope and encouragement they need to create a better future for their kids and end the cycle of homelessness. Through their emergency shelter, housing services, home ownership opportunities and aftercare services, they have helped over 1,000 families build a stronger future.

The girls created posters to encourage students to bring donations during March Madness and counted the items each week to help determine the winning books. At Lakes elementary, March madness is a book bracket, each classroom picks a book and as March rolls on, books are voted on via donations. Each donation is one vote. There were 32 books to begin with and as the weeks wore on, there were 16, then 8, and so on until A Dog’s Purpose was the final winner. Over 1900 items were donated to Family Promise in the form of non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies or hygiene items. They also collected $400 to give to the organization. The girls, Alivia Kolekamp, Olivia Cook, Caralyn Johnson and Sydnee Schrauben earned their Bronze award through this project. The girls would like to say Thank You Mr. Zokoe for helping them with this project.