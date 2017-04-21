Chief Reus retires after 31 year career

Chief Jones introduced a milestone event for the city of Rockford as “It is a great occasion on public service to reach the pinnacle of your career.”

The occasion was the retirement of Chief Mike Reus as he was recognized at the April 10 Rockford City Council meeting for his 31 years of service with the City of Rockford Fire Department. Chief Reus plans to retire on April 21, 2017.

Jones described Reus’ admirable years with the city, including his “tremendous outreach” to the public over the years.

Chief Reus began his career with the City of Rockford in April of 1986. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 1995. In 1996 he was promoted to Captain, and then to Chief in 2001. Chief Reus has witnessed the transformation of the fire service as it has changed many times. Starting as a paid on call volunteer fire department, Rockford then consolidated with the Plainfield Township Fire Department in 1997. In 2001 the two departments separated, leaving Chief Reus in charge of the Rockford Fire Department. In 2012 the police and fire service were consolidated into a single Public Safety Department. Chief Reus was named the City Fire Marshall at that time and will retire serving in that position.

Chief Reus has served in several roles within the fire department, first as a trained firefighter, then as a fire officer. Chief Reus is also an emergency medical technician (EMT), arson investigator and certified fire inspector.

Chief of Public Safety and Interim City Manager Dave Jones said that Chief Reus’ experience and professional commitment to the City of Rockford will be greatly missed. “Chief Reus has made many contributions to the fire service in Rockford, he will be very difficult to replace,” Jones said.

As for the memories that stand out for Chief Reus, he remembers filling sand bags during the flood of 1986, the straight line winds of 1998 and several large commercial and residential fires over the years. His most treasured memories over those involving his talks with children at school safety events or station tours over the years.

“Some of those children are now grown adults with children of their own,” Reus said. “I still get stopped by parents telling me how those talks impacted them, and how their children came home excited about their trip to the fire station.”

Reus recalled that he was originally hired by Fire Chief Robert VanderMey, and he was promoted by the late City Manager Michael Young, who he also described as his mentor. “Together we put together the best department in the area.”

He said he has worked with many fine city staff over the years, all to the benefit of Rockford. “All have had a common goal of making Rockford a better place. They are not only talented, they make Rockford tick.”

Reus said Rockford has changed over his years here, both the city business community and the residential community. He said both have been very receptive to the department and supportive. “The residential community has expanded. Where there used to be fields and hills are now green grass and children playing there.

He said he has been honored to be part of this community throughout the years. “Those people moved here just like I did, and have come to call Rockford home. I truly have lived my dream. I thank you for letting me do it.”