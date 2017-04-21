Firehouse Subs donates AED to complete public safety coverage

Michael Riggs was honored at Rockford City Council Monday, April 10 for the donation of the final AED needed to cover all vehicles of the city’s Department of Public Safety. He was presented to council by Lt. Dave Robinson.

“It is important to us. Three or four years ago we made the commitment to have an Automated External Defibrilator in all of our buildings and in all of our vehicles,” said Chief Dave Jones. He said the department was able to purchase AEDs for all of the department’s fleet with the exception of one vehicle.

“All studies point to the timeliness to be able to react. For survival, timing is critical.” He said departments from all different law enforcement and first responder communities work together when a person is suffering a heart attack. He said an “Echo call” goes out when there is a report and anyone from any department who is closest responds. He also said the Kent County Sheriff Department is working through the process of equipping all their vehicles with AEDs with grant monies.

Mayor Steve Jazwiec commended Riggs and Firehouse Subs for making the donation. “It is quite generous of them to do this.”