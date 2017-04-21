Superintendent Shibler’s Annual Performance Evaluation and Contract Extension

The Rockford Board of Education issued the following summary of Superintendent Dr. Shibler’s performance evaluation, conducted on Monday, March 27, 2017:

Dr. Shibler’s extensive leadership skills have been recognized as one of his strengths in previous reviews and once again are showcased in this review period. He is recognized as an exceptional executive administrator setting high expectations for his own accomplishments as well as those of our students and staff. His performance is recorded as highly effective in nearly every public meeting of the board as evidenced with successful reports in the execution of the Rockford Action Model for Success goals. The process and strategy of RAMS IX have become the way business is conducted in Rockford and that is in large part due to Dr. Shibler’s professional acumen and leadership.

Dr. Shibler’s management style is one as a very effective communicator of goals and manifests itself with results. His method of demonstrating that Rockford Public Schools needs to continue the constant process of improvement is very commendable. His approach garners a culture of respect and is evident in his relationship with the Board of Education, staff, students, parents and his administration. This is the foundation for the safe environment for all students and staff that our district enjoys and expects.

Securing Grand Valley State University as an additional institution in our early college program speaks to Superintendent Shibler’s professional relationships and is another of his great assets. His leadership with other superintendents in the Kent Intermediate School District has been demonstrated several times during this review period. His position in a leadership role to move a KISD enhancement millage forward is one example and will benefit our district. His efforts to organize parents, educators and the community as a whole are heard in Lansing and were instrumental in our legislators’ recent votes in key education and tax matters. Dr. Shibler’s impact in Rockford and Kent County lead and influence others far beyond our district.

Rockford Public Schools continues to witness Dr. Shibler be highly effective in the important criteria of instructional leadership. The Rockford Public Schools staff under Dr. Shibler’s guidance has proven continuous school improvement to our community. A stream of evidence is found in our year over year graduation rates, growth in the number of students earning college credits, and increased opportunities for our student experiences in our district.

The personal qualities that make Dr. Shibler the dedicated, caring, character driven person are the result of his courage, integrity and honesty. The Board of Education is proud to have Dr. Shibler represent the school district and us. His sense of priority and focus on Rockford Public Schools’ vision is demonstrated regularly.

The Board of Education unanimously supports the extension of Dr. Shibler’s contract through June 30, 2022. At its regular meeting held on Monday, April 10, 2017, motion was made by Nick Reichenbach, supported by Laura Featherston, to extend Dr. Shibler’s contract through June 30, 2022. Motion carried unanimously.