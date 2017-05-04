A week of West Michigan rivalries for Lady Rams Lacrosse



Two highly anticipated matchups were on the schedule this week for the Lady Rams. First up was Catholic Central. The Lady Rams started out strong with a 4-0 run in the first 10 minutes of the game. Catholic Central did not give up though and fought back to a 6-4 deficit at halftime.The Ramopened the second half with a flurry of goals to break the game open. The Rams defense was also too much to handle for the Cougars. The Rams led the draw controls 19-8 and caused 19 Cougar turnovers. This scrappy defense was led by Mac and Karrington Vandermolen with 5 caused turnovers each, Shae Strehl had 3, Brooklyn Neumen had 3, and Izzy Holmes had 2. Madi Kleefisch was aggressive on defense as well grabbing 3 ground balls.

On the offensive end the Rams were led by Karrington Vandermolen with 5 goals and an assist, Sydney Zimmerman 3 goals and 2 assists, Brooklyn Neumen 2 goals, 3 assists, and 4 draw controls, Mac Vandermolen 3 goals, 4 draw controls, a nd 2 ground balls, Izzy Holmes 3 goals, Maddie McCreery 1 goal, and Maggie Hammer 1 goal.

Maddie Yakes had another great night as goalie having 5 saves. Her team of defenders protecting her were Madi Kleefisch, Sam DeBoer, Shae Strehl, Anna Glynn, and Bailey Banfield.

“It was tough battle between two long time rivals, they are a well coached team but we were fortunate to win the possession battle and opene d up a tight first half with a 5 goal spurt to open the second half,” stated Coach Emery.

Next up was the rivalries of all rivalries in West Michigan, EGR vs. Rockford. This match up is a heated rivalry as each team has dominated their division in the state the last few years. The Pioneers last home loss to a Michigan team was 2010 when the Rams won. The game definitely lived up to the hype.

EGR came out fast and strong by scoring the first goal in the first 2 minutes of the game. Rockford answered back by scoring quickly right after. The first half would continue with the back and forth scoring up until the last 4 minutes of the half where Rockford pulled ahead with a 6-3 lead. By halftime Rockford was up 7-3. Again the Lady Rams dominated the draw controls. Mac Vandermolen led with 8 draw controls, Karrington Vandermolen had 5, and Brooklyn Neumen had 4.

The offense continues to gain momentum and build chemistry as the season progresses. Leading that offensive attack was Brooklyn Neumen with 5 goals, Sydney Zimmerman 4 goals and 1 assist, Karrington Vandermolen 4 goals and 1 assist, Izzy Holmes with 2 goals and 3 assists, and Mac Vandermolen 1 goal.

Defensively the Rams made the Pioneers work hard for every shot they got. This tough defensive group is Sam DeBoer, Bailey Banfield, Shae Strehl, Anna Glynn, and Madi Kleefisch. Maddy Yakes had another strong game in goal for the Rams.