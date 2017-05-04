Full week of competition for Lady Rams Soccer



Rockford Lady Rams Soccer again had a full week of competition with three match-ups, ending the week with 2 wins and 1 loss.

The Lady Rams began their week with a home game Tuesday night in beautiful 72 degree weather with a 2-0 victory over conference rival East Kentwood. The first half ended 0-0 with four shots on goal by Rockford and two by East Kentwood. In the second half, senior Jessica Herried made a huge impact on the game when she had a nice attempt on goal that went just over the crossbar. Just 30 seconds later, Jessica Herried put the ball in the back of the net with an assist from freshman Regan Dalton to give the Rams a 1-0 lead. Several more solid attempts on goal were made including two by junior Raegan Radaz and one by senior Eliese LaCourt with East Kentwood’s goalie making some impressive saves. In the 24th minute, freshman Regan Dalton had a beautiful finish to increase the Rams’ lead to 2-0.

The Lady Rams played in much different conditions on Thursday night when they traveled to Hudsonville in cold, wet conditions. The team controlled much of the play and was able to score the first goal of the game when Junior defender Jane Baker scored off a shot from the top of the box. In the second half, the Rams were able to score three additional goals. The first occurred when junior Mary Harpst had a great pass to freshman Regan Dalton who scored increasing the Rams lead to 2-0. Sophomore Holly Bertke scored with a strong shot from the middle in the 16th minute. Finally, senior defender Ginger Dean scored off a free kick that she placed high in the back of the net. The Rams finished the night with a 4-0 win against the Hudsonville Eagles.

On Friday night at a much-anticipated match-up against Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, the Lady Rams fell 0-1. The team had great community support and much better conditions compared to the game the night before. Forest Hills Central is currently ranked 1st in the state, and has been nationally ranked in the top 20. The Lady Rams seemed to be in control for the first 20 minutes of the match but did not have any shots on goal against Forest Hills’ strong defense. Forest Hills began to gain momentum and the game shifted. The first half ended with five attempts on goal by Forest Hills and 0-0 score. In the second half, the Lady Rams were not able to create scoring opportunities and Forest Hills made 10 attempts on goal, ending the match 0-1. Junior goalkeeper Keelie Kornak-Kotarba had some very impressive saves including a save in the 13th minute when a cross was followed by a header which Kornak-Kotarba was able to redirect away from the goal. Almost immediately thereafter, Forest Hills Central made another attempt on goal and Kornak-Kotarba was able to make the save.

The Rockford Lady Rams have two games this week, one home and one away. Monday night the Lady Rams will travel to Forest Hills Northern for a great match-up. Thursday night the team will see West Ottawa at Rams Stadium.