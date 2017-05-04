Lakes Elementary 3rd grade Odyssey of the Mind team headed to World Finals

Congratulations to Lakes Elementary Odyssey of the Mind 3rd grade team! This group tackled the vehicle problem and challenged other state finals teams to “Catch us if they Can” They zoomed into a 2nd place finish with their solution and earned a spot at the World Finals for Odyssey of the Mind held at our very own MSU on May 24th-27th , 2017! They will be joining teams from all over the U.S. and 17 countries that compete in a variety of brain teasing, team building, creativity enhancing problem solving taking creativity to the max! We wish our Lakes team the best of luck at World Finals this year!

GO CREATE RAMS!

Lakes elementary would love to have you join them in a fundraiser for their World Finals experience –May 5th at ERMS from 5-8 pm. Please join us for artisan wood fired pizza & salad by Standard Pizza Co, with desserts by Amore’ Trattoria! Proceeds will go toward the team’s lodging and meal expenses.

The team will perform their long-term problem, “Catch Us If You Can”. Please buy tickets ahead of time at the link below!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lakes-om-pizza-dinner-fundraiser-tickets-33718806859